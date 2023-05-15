Notification Settings

Fire crews tackle house fire in Telford

Wellington

Fire crews rushed to the scene of a house fire in Telford on Monday morning (May 15).

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service..

Fire Control received the emergency call at 6.08am reporting the blaze on Oaklands Drive and four fire appliances, including an Aerial Ladder Platform were dispatched.

Crews from Shrewsbury, Telford Central and Wellington stations attended the fire, with an operations officer also on scene.

They used full breathing apparatus, hosereel jets and the main jet to extinguish the flames.

According to Shropshire Fire and Rescue, the fire involved one semi-detached property on the first floor and roof space.

