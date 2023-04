The A5 between Wellington and Shrewsbury. Photo: Google

The crash happened near Wellington, on the A5 stretch near Cluddley (where the road becomes the M54) just before 10.30am.

Four fire crews were sent out from stations at Wellington, Telford Central and Shrewsbury, after it was reported that a vehicle had left the carriageway and come to rest in a ditch.

Nobody was trapped in the vehicle, and the firefighters helped to make the scene safe.