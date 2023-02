Firefighters from Wellington Fire Station were sent to tackle the blaze

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service was called to a farmhouse in Isombridge, a hamlet on the outskirts of Wellington, just before 3.45pm on Monday.

One fire appliance was sent from Wellington Fire Station to tackle the blaze.

A spokesperson from SFRS confirmed an Aerial Ladder Platform (ALP) had been brought in from Shrewsbury to assist firefighters.

They confirmed they were still in attendance at 7.30pm.