More than 1,200 festive donations delivered by pub team to care workers and patients this Christmas

The Plough Inn, Wellington, have been donated over 1,200 selection boxes to distribute around care homes and hospitals. Pictured front with staff and volunteers are Ruth Lowe and Roger Cox

Edd Lowe, landlord of the Plough Inn, Wellington, has been doing the charity drive for around five years with the help of his customers.

This year, they collected around 1,200 boxes of chocolates, biscuits and selection boxes to donate to staff and patients in care in and around Telford.

They even donated some dog food to Hilbrae Rescue Kennels.

Edd said they like to give something back to health workers and patients at this time of year.

"I have been going through cancer the last few years myself," Edd said. "We have already delivered some donations to Birmingham hospital – which is where I'm getting my treatment.

"We start off with eight cars from the pub on Christmas Eve all filled up with donations. It's been a tradition for five years or so now. We just did it because we thought they needed something for Christmas.

"I have been undergoing treatment for about two years so it's nice to give staff something back for looking after me as well.

"We will be making stops all over Telford including Hilbrae where we will take some dog food.

"Then other stops include Severn Hospice, Roden Nursing Home, the children's ward and A&E at Princess Royal Hospital, Lakewood Adult Centre in Dothill, Farcroft, Priory Nursing Home and Morris Care."

They also sent some to Stoke hospital as some of the pub's customers were looked after there.

Edd said it has become a nice tradition in recent years.

He added: "We do a lot anyway at the pub for other charities like Help the Heroes but haven't been able to do much fundraising during Covid.

"Altogether we have raised more than £170,000 for charities over the years. It's always nice to see someone's face when you give them a present it's more personal.