Wrekin Rowers serenaded by shanty

Tony Nicholls of Anthony’s of Wellington and Michelle Busby of Gratitude Cafe

Staff from local shops, cafes and the Orbit Cinema have recorded a special song for the Wrekin Rowers who are taking part in ‘the world’s toughest row race’.

Stuart Shepherd, Martin Skehan and brothers Gary Richards and Stuart Richards have just set off on the 3,000 mile Talisker Whisky Atlantic Challenge.

Martin Skehan wrote a sea shanty to reflect what the voyage meant to them and as a gesture of support from their community local businesses and organisations have collaborated to record verses.

Emma Davies, a colleague of Martin’s at Specsavers in Wellington said: “I edited all the verses together and the video was presented to the crew at their 'last supper' before they set off at the weekend and they were really touched.

“The Love Wellington campaign has brought businesses together to boost the regeneration of the town and it enabled us to create this video at very short notice.”

Contributors to the shanty included: Antony's of Wellington, the Gratitude Café, the Little Green Café, WelliArt, Love Wellington, Little Bettys, The Orbit Cinema and Specsavers.

The four members of the Shropshire Adventure Rowing Club aim to raise £100,000 for two charities - Severn Hospice and the RNIB – and have already collected around £75,000 towards this target.

The trip across the Atlantic to Antigua will take between 45 and 50 days depending on the weather conditions and the crew are funding the full cost of entering the race and using any donations to help their two chosen charities.