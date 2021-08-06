Fundraising to buy historic landmark house

Campaigner from left, Dr Caroline Freeman, Kim Bennett, Councillor Jacqui Seymour, Jenny Joy, Pauline Kesek, David Brown, Anthony Lowe, Amy Joy, Dr Roger Joy and Daniel Freeman

Campaigners are hoping to buy Halfway House on the Wrekin and turn it into a not-for- profit community asset. The property, which in recent years has been run as a café, is on the market for £595,000.

The first fundraiser will be a quiz in the Pavilion next to Halfway House, on August 15, at 4pm. Tickets cost £10, include a drink and buffet, and everyone is invited. Contact info@halfwayhouseonthewrekin.com for tickets.

In addition, a series of open evenings will be held from August 17 to 21, giving visitors the chance to tour the building, learn about its history and former inhabitants, and find out more about the group’s vision for its future. Organisers would also like to hear visitors’ ideas on how the site could be used.

The open evenings will run from 5pm to 7pm, with beer, wine and other refreshments available to buy from the kiosk.

Caroline Freeman, one of the directors of the community interest company behind the scheme, said: “The quiz promises to be an exciting evening with some great prizes to be won. We will have the Shropshire Bagpiper playing to start the event off. "

She said organisers were taking every precaution to ensure the event is Covid safe.

Caroline said: “It is wonderful to see how we are now building up local support. We are very excited that we are now able to hold events to raise awareness of our vision for the Halfway House and share with the community our goal to transform the property into a place to be enjoyed by all.

“Members of the team will be on hand at the quiz to answer any questions about the campaign and our plans – so do please come and talk to us.

“If you have ever walked past Halfway House and wondered what it is like inside, the open evenings give you the chance to have a look round, as well as contributing your own ideas and showing your support for the Halfway House CIC team. "

For more information or to help with fundraising, contact the team at info@halfwayhouseonthewrekin.com