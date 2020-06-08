Menu

Wheelie bins set alight in Telford arson attack

By Lisa O'Brien | Wellington | News | Published: | Last Updated:

Three wheelie bins were set alight during an arson attack in Telford.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service was called to Maddies Café, at the back of Market Approach in Wellington, at around 5pm on Sunday.

Three wheelie bins were on fire at the back of the building.

It is believed the bins were set on fire deliberately and police are treating the fire as arson.

Officers are carrying out inquiries and are appealing for witnesses, or anyone with CCTV footage, to get in touch.

Anyone with information is asked to contact DS Danielle Logan on 101 ext 5936 quoting reference 477s 070620.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org

