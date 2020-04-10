Mount Fuji tree blooms in the Telford sun

The Mount Fuji tree in Cluddley is looking resplendent in full bloom, and because not many will be able to get to see it looking its best due to lockdown, we thought we'd bring it to you.

The magnificent tree with its white blossom and red bark, was planted by Alan Rutter on the 25th anniversary of his marriage to wife Yvonne.

People have visited, admired and photographed the tree for many a year. Alan, who lives nearby and is a keen gardener, taking care of many of the blooms in the area, said: "We never thought it was going to grow that big. Lots of people come and take photographs of it and ask me about it. I thought it might brighten up a few people's day while we're all stuck inside."

The Mount Fuji tree, or Prunus Shirotae, can grow to six metres, and are named as such because their white blossoms resemble the snow-capped Japanese mountain. As the tree matures it develops almost horizontal branches which give it the classic Japanese outline with a flat spreading crown.

It usually blooms in mid April, before the leaves emerge, when it is covered with white, semi-double, honey scented blossoms. The bright green leaves are distinctively fringed and turn yellow and orange in autumn.