Families win £1,000 each as Postcode Lottery comes to Telford

The Lea Court neighbours netted the windfall when TF1 3PL – in Wellington – was announced as a daily prize winner with the People’s Postcode Lottery today.

People’s Postcode Lottery ambassador Danyl Johnson sent his well-wishes to the winners. He said: “I’m so happy for our winners in Telford. This is such a great surprise to start their day, congratulations!”

A minimum of 32 per cent of ticket sales goes directly to charities, and players of the People’s Postcode Lottery have raised over £500 million for thousands of good causes in Britain and beyond.

This draw was promoted by the Wildlife Trusts which has received over £10.7 million in funding from the players of People’s Postcode Lottery. The trusts run around 10,000 wildlife events each year and work to make sure that everyone has access to wildlife and nature in their daily lives.

Many good causes close to the winners have also benefitted from players' support, and the next opportunity local charities will have to apply for funding will be January 21.

For more information on the People’s Postcode Lottery, visit postcodelottery.co.uk