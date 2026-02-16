The collision between a car and a van happened on the A5 near Burlington Farm, Burlington on Friday evening (February 13).

The van driver was cut free by firefighters, who removed the windshield to get him out.

West Midlands Ambulance Service has provided an update on the incident.

A spokeswoman said: “We were called to reports of a two-vehicle RTC [road traffic collision] on the A5, Burlington, Shifnal at 6.06pm.

“Three ambulances and a paramedic officer responded to the scene.

“The driver of a van, a man, sustained potentially serious injuries. He was treated on scene before being taken to New Cross Hospital.

“The driver of a car, a man, also sustained potentially serious injuries and received treatment by ambulance staff before being conveyed to Princess Royal Hospital.

“A second car passenger, a woman, was conveyed to Princess Royal Hospital for further checks.”

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) spokesperson said: “At 6.05pm on Friday, February 13, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting that a road traffic collision had taken place in Shifnal involving two vehicles.

“Fire crews used a reciprocating saw, stabilisation equipment, a Tifor [winch] and small gear.”

Two fire engines were sent to the scene from Telford Central, as well as an operations officer.