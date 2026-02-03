The two-car collision happened on the A464 at Knowlbank this evening.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “At 6.40pm on Tuesday, February 3, 2026, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting that a road traffic collision [RTC] had taken place.

“RTC involving two cars. Two people assisted from one vehicle. No persons mechanically trapped. Both vehicles were made electrically safe.”

Crews used small gear to deal with the incident.

Two fire engines were sent to the scene from Telford Central and an operations officer was in attendance.

West Midlands Ambulance Service has been approached for further information.