Shifnal Town Council is consulting residents on becoming a pilot area for the devolution of key local environmental services from Shropshire Council.

The move comes in response to ongoing financial crisis at Shropshire Council.

A statement from Shifnal Town Council explained that if it does not take on the services they could be reduced or stopped.

Services under discussion include grass-cutting, litter-picking, and general street maintenance.

