Watch: Fire extinguisher explodes in back of bin lorry in Shifnal prompting council warning to residents

The explosion sent shards of metal flying outside the vehicle, showering down close to where the crew were working.

Footage of the incident, which shows debris flying out of the back of the refuge lorry, highlights the serious risks faced by waste workers when hazardous items are incorrectly disposed of.

A routine waste collection in Shifnal took a dangerous turn recently, when a fire extinguisher exploded in the back of a bin lorry, narrowly missing members of the waste collection crew. Photo: Shropshire Council

The council has confirmed that the explosion was caused by a fire extinguisher placed in household waste that was then compacted inside the lorry.

Officials are now urging residents to take extra care with their waste and to dispose of items such as fire extinguishers and nitrogen oxide canisters at designated household recycling centres.

A spokesperson for Shropshire Council said: "This explosion was the result of household waste being incorrectly disposed of.

"We urge residents to help keep people safe by disposing of any fire extinguishers or NOx canisters at one of our household recycling centres, where they can be handled with care.

"The video highlights just how dangerous these items are when compressed in the truck. Stay safe and separate your waste."