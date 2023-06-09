Police seize e-scooter after officer sees it being ridden on Shropshire pavement

Picture: Shifnal and Albrighton Police

Officers in the area want people who see these ridden in the area to report it to them.

PC Mandy Cooper, of the police safer neighbourhood team covering Shifnal and Albrighton, said: "On Thursday June 8 an electric scooter was seen by myself being ridden in an inconsiderate manner up along the pavement in Bradford Street, Shifnal."

They stopped people, took the e scooter and say the rider will be issued with a warning notice.

PC Cooper said: "The persons were stopped on Aston Street and the scooter has been seized and the rider will be issued with a S.59 warning notice.