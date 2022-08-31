£3.6m roads revamp in Shifnal 'to be finished by Christmas'

An artist's impression of how Shifnal town centre will look after work is completed

The Shifnal town centre work – being carried out by Shropshire Council and its contractors McPhillips – began in September last year.

The authority say the changes, which include resurfacing, altering key junctions and widening pavements, will enhance the existing infrastructure by reducing traffic flow in some areas and creating a more pedestrian-friendly centre.

Work was held up after several people objected to plan to remove vehicular access to open space areas and now-redundant echelon parking. But after gaining permission from the Department for Transport work was able to progress.

Workers are currently clearing out what will be the open space areas, as well as constructing of new parking bays and clearing for the four new disabled bays outside Patons. There are old cellars that will require backfilling plus further works on the culvert.

New Christmas light posts and hanging baskets have been ordered along with Shifnal Town Council’s preferred choice of street furniture. There are also a number of new benches that the town council have commissioned that are intended to reflect the heritage of Shifnal.

Dean Carroll, cabinet member with responsibility for highways, said: “I’m really pleased that work on this important scheme is nearing completion and barring unforeseen or unplanned events, is set to be finished in time for the lead-up to Christmas.

“I’m also pleased that, following my visit to the site, the footpath that runs between Aston Street car park and Bradford Street will now be replaced with new drainage and an asphalt surface as part of the project.

“Once completed this scheme will greatly enhance Shifnal town centre, improve the flow of traffic, and give a significant boost to Shifnal, its businesses and its residents.”

These improvements are a ‘category A’ project in the current Shifnal Place Plan. The scheme has been subject to public consultation and public meetings, and has been approved by Shropshire Council, Shifnal Town Council and local councillors.