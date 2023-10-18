Plans for dog walking ‘safe space’ near Newport

Plans have been submitted for a farm near Newport to have a six-acre dog exercise area

The plans, if approved by Telford & Wrekin Council, would see a six-acre field near Newport enclosed by fencing – which would be booked by dog walkers for 50-minute periods.

The application is for the change of use of The Croft, on Pitchcroft Lane, from agricultural land to a dog exercise area. Plans also include a 6ft deer fence which will go around the entirety of the site, a gate and four parking spaces.

A smaller field of 2.08 acres will be shaped around the edge of the ‘Enclosed Iron Age farmstead’ and scheduled monument consent will be required from Historic England.

A planning statement said: “The key purposes of a field of this sort are for responsible dog owners who want to let their dog experience the freedom to run and play without worrying about traffic, sheep, cattle or other dogs; have dogs who are reactive to other dogs; wish to work on their pet’s recall; have a new puppy or rescue dog; just wish to train their dog off-leash in an enclosed area without the risk of interruptions from other dogs.”

Applicant King Pet Care of Newport will act as the operator for the site and let the land off a farmer as part of the ‘rural diversification’ across their farmland.

The car parking area will have a coded gate through to the fields. Only people who have paid and have the code will be able to enter. The fields will work on a one in and one out approach.

The dog numbers will be limited to eight dogs per field with a maximum of two people accompanying them. For one person attending the site four dogs will be allowed.

The submitted plan is for the site to be used 6am until 9pm from April until September and from 7.30am until 6pm from October until March.

Dog waste will be placed into suitable bins on site and the bins will be ‘collected regularly’ by a specialist firm.

The applicant added: “Many areas of Pave Lane and Newport are available for public walking and provide community benefits such as Shuker Playing Field, Broomfield Road Playground and Church Aston Playground, however, the wide open spaces with lots of other people and dogs do not allow for dogs to be loose.

“It is considered unlikely that the development would impact on the openness of the wider countryside and it should therefore be considered, on balance that the proposal to create a dog exercise area would not adversely affect visual amenity of the immediate or wider landscape character.

“Dogs running around an open field with their owners who know each other with no disturbances will not normally result in excessive barking.

“It is considered that the proposed development will allow for this land to be optimised for the farming family to let it so extra investment can be put back into the agricultural business.

“The operator who is the applicant has existing dog businesses which are thriving and her experience in the industry will ensure that this business will be successful. This will help to grow her business aiding her to employ more people.”