Pianist Edward Leung returns to Newport

Leung. Photo: E S D Kosinski

Explanations and anecdotes were enlightening, his pianistic ability amazing.

Edward began with Four Schubert Impromptus, D.899 , a trip down memory lane for him as he remembered one of them being a grade exam piece when he was young and they are probably familiar to, and loved by, many who were listening.

The ‘blow of fate’ at the beginning gave us a taste of things to come, but the radiance of quintessential Schubert which surfaced from time to time in each was much appreciated.

The Chopin ‘Variations on Mozart’s ‘La ci darem la mano’, Op.2 written when he was only 17, came next, requiring use of the entire keyboard and amazing pyrotechnics for the progressively challenging variations.

At the beginning of the second half of the concert we were able to listen again to the impressionistic music of Debussy. At Edward’s 2019 visit we were immersed in the music of these three movements of 'Estampes' : ' Pagodes',' La soiree dans Grenade' and 'Jardins sous la pluie' , transported to different parts of the world, we finally experienced the rain in a garden in a village in Normandy.

The ‘main event’ of the evening, also by Frederic Chopin was his Sonata No.2 in B-flat minor, written when Chopin was much older, a repertoire favourite for concert-going audiences, it did not disappoint, it was wonderfully realised.! Edward conveyed the lyricism and the drama (frenzy even, at times!) in turn, the famous funeral march was embedded within it.

For Encore, Edward played Debussy’s Clair de Lune, a soothing finale after all the excitement.

We were privileged to hear Edward again. He was an outstanding student when he first visited us. He now combines a busy solo career with teaching engagements at the Yehudi Menuhin School. We are very glad that he was able to visit us again and we wish him well as he attains the world stage.

