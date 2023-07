Wellington Fire Station. Picture: Shropshire Fire & Rescue

One fire engine rushed to High Street at 11.52am and found that the incident involved one car "100 per cent destroyed" by fire.

Crew members used breathing kit and two hose reel jets to extinguish the fire.

A spokesperson for Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service said: "This incident involves one car 100 per cent destroyed by fire. Crews wearing breathing apparatus used two hose reel jets to extinguish the fire."