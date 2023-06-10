Notification Settings

Thousands turn out for spectacular sun-drenched Newport Carnival

By Dominic Robertson

With summer well and truly on the way thousands of people have turned out to enjoy a sun-drenched Newport Carnival.

Thousands of people turned out to watch the procession.


Families lined High Street for the highlight of the event – the spectacular traditional procession, all to the theme of 'Once Upon a Time', with fairytales, fantasy and superheroes.

The line-up included traditional dancers, jugglers, unicyclists, costumed heroes, a host of striking vehicles, from top sports cars and bygone classics, to a series of traditional tractors.

Stilt walkers, drummers, floats and children from local schools all brought colour and life to the route with some stunning costumes making for a true carnival spectacle.

Among the floats appearing were efforts from the forthcoming Newport Show, along with local schools and nurseries, while Newport's Fire Service also made an appearance, complete with a fire engine.

The day opened at 10am with entertainment and a host of stalls – including authentic street food, prosecco and gins, dipping donuts, and clothes and crafts.

A series of musical performers were taking to the stage, either side of the procession, the crowning of the king and queen – and the presentation of the carnival awards.

The line-up included Ska Burst, Supernova, and a closing set from Dirty Rockin' Scoundrels, interspersed with performances from Nova Panto, the Urban Out Steppers, and Indian drummers.

Dominic Robertson

By Dominic Robertson

@DRobertson_Star

Chief Reporter

