Newport dentist's kind donation to support good causes in town

Newport Rotary Lite President Margie Haslop, Wycherley's Dental Practice's Ash Jakhu, and Jon Humphreys from Lite celebrating Wycherley's huge donation

Dentist Ash Jakhu, from Wycherley's Dental Practice, has given Newport Rotary Lite £2,500 to support local good causes.

The kind gift is the result of his practice celebrating being in Newport for ten years.

The dental practice, which is on Newport High Street, has boomed since setting up in the town and has expanded with surgeries in Eccleshall and Wolverhampton.

Ash said “It’s been ten years since we opened up and time has just flown by.”

“I knew how I wanted to do dentistry and my parents had retired locally, it’s great being close to them.

"The community on Newport has been so welcoming and has given me so much – we’ve even been able to open up in Wolverhampton and Eccleshall – and it’s all word of mouth.

“I wanted to give something back and just say 'thank you' to Newport.

“I chose Newport Rotary Lite because I knew the money would be used well.

"I know with Rotary every penny goes to the causes they support, and that’s important to me.

"Newport has given me so much, and I know Lite will make sure I am giving something back so it will go where it’s needed most. They do a lot for the town.”

Newport Rotary Lite President Margie Haslop said “We’re absolutely thrilled at Ash’s kindness – it’s so generous.

"Wycherley’s are very much part of the Newport community, and their donation really demonstrates that.

“Our fundraising was hit hard during Covid lockdowns, and this will really help us do much more for those in need across the Newport area.

"Our members cover all the club’s costs, so every penny of this lovely donation will go where it’s needed.”

The rotary were partners in the town's X ray Appeal which has proved a success.

"Wycherley’s donation is really timely as we’ll be looking to support other local projects soon," Margie added. "A lot of what we do like the youth competitions for TF10 schools and the “Spot The Oddity” shop window competition take as much organisation as money,.