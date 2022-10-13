Parking misery as claims Newport is at 'saturation point'

Brookside Avenue

Residents of Brookside Avenue, Wellington Road and Springfield Avenue, Newport, are among those who have voiced issues over parking, with concerns regarding parents dropping off school children and sixth formers parking their own cars in their streets.

Concerns have also been raised with councillors regarding Shuker Fields, where there has been an increased frequency of complaints from residents about inconsiderate parking when football matches are taking place.

Mark Hall, a resident of Brookside Avenue, felt so strongly about the issues he organised and chaired a meeting at Trinity Church Hall on Tuesday night, also attended by councillors Eric Carter and Thomas Janke and Telford & Wrekin Highways representative Phil Lorenz.

"Not only is the volume of traffic ever increasing due to the expansion of the schools, the inconsiderate nature of the road use and poor judgement need to be addressed," said Mr Hall.

"We have elderly residents who are prisoners in their homes because they cannot get their mobility scooters along the pavements nor their car out of their driveway. There are deliveries not being made to houses due to no access.

"I feel, with the expansion of Newport, traffic management is becoming a more and more serious concern.

"Telford & Wrekin Council should seriously consider parking, access, and the effects on residents before approving housing estates and expansion of schools, and not expect all the extra people and traffic to be absorbed into existing infrastructure. We are at saturation point."

It comes as discussions have been taking place for parking to be made available at Burton Borough School on Sundays to alleviate problems when football takes place at Shuker Fields.

"I’m delighted a broad range of age groups use the football facilities at Shuker Fields," said councillor Janke.

"Unfortunately, more teams and playing time has led to a reported increase in traffic and parked cars.

"The main car park quickly gets filled and sadly a minority of drivers do park their cars rather inconsiderately to the detriment of residents.

"We cannot accept a situation where residents are struggling to access their homes, so a solution has to be found.”

Last week, councillor Peter Scott said people living in Granville Road were finding things become so busy that visitors – including carers – struggle to park.

The issue was raised at a Newport Town Council meeting and Mr Scott said: “It’s become an ongoing issue. The problem with Granville Road is that it has the Cottage Care Centre and Linden Hall Surgery nearby and school traffic on it. There are few places you can park.

“There are elderly people who live in the bungalows who might have to have regular carers coming in but residents are finding it difficult as their visitors struggle to park there, And, in some cases, their carers can’t park either. It is a problem and it is one being looked at.”

He said parking had become a wider issue in the town.

“In many ways we have outgrown the town,” he said. “What is the solution? Some say more car parks, but where?

“And who pays for them? Multi-story car parks are vastly expensive and would have to charge you.

“I don’t profess to have all the answers but I think we could all review our use of the car.”

“I’d urge people to walk or cycle to school or into town if they can.