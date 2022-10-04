How youngsters can win chance to switch on Newport's Christmas lights

Win the chance to switch on the lights in Newport

Newport Town Council runs the competition each October for primary school children living in or attending school in the parish.

There are three age categories – nursery, reception and year one, school years 2-3 and, finally, years 4,5 and 6.

A winner is selected from each category.

The entries are judged by independent adjudicators and the winning cards will become the Mayor’s official Christmas Cards for 2022 and

will be displayed in the Town Council window.

The winners will also win a family ticket to see Telford Theatre’s 2022 pantomime, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.

An overall winner will be chosen from the three victorious entries and have the honour of turning on the Christmas Lights at the Newport Christmas Light Switch-On on Friday, November 25.

Entries should be sent to the Newport Town Council, The Guildhall, 1 High Street, Newport TF10 7AR.

The closing date for the competition is 3pm on Monday, October 31.

Cards should be A5 folded in half to no bigger than 10.5cm x 15cm and should have the entrants name, age, address, school year and school printed clearly on the back.