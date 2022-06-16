Notification Settings

Former Shropshire curate named new Bishop of Bath and Wells

By Matthew PanterNewportPublished:

A member of the clergy who was previously based at a Shropshire church is to be the next Bishop of Bath and Wells.

The Right Reverend Michael Beasley

The Right Reverend Michael Beasley was assistant curate at St Nicholas Church, in Newport, from 2000-2003 and has been the Bishop of Hertford since 2015.

He said: “I am delighted to be the Bishop of Bath and Wells and to joining with everyone in the diocese as together we live and tell the story of Jesus.”

“We have strong family connections with Somerset and I’m very much looking forward to working alongside its people, communities and churches.

“We have all been through a challenging few years. The Covid pandemic pushed us all apart. Now is the time to come back together.

"Our churches have an essential role in helping us rebuild communities and in facing the challenges present to us both internationally and at home.

“Jesus’s message is one of peace – a peace I’m looking forward to sharing and pursuing.”

Matthew Panter

By Matthew Panter

News reporter@MattPanterMedia

News reporter covering Sutton Coldfield. Got a story? Get in touch at matthew.panter@mnamedia.co.uk.

