Newport's Christmas card competition winners announced

Steve Graves from Robert Nicholas Financial Advisers, Gemma, manager at BOD Newport and Paul Quinn

Newport Town Council’s annual Christmas Card competition judging took place on Thursday, November 8 at the Guildhall Chamber.

The competition received over 150 amazing entries this year and the winners have now been chosen.

The three judges, Steve Graves from Robert Nicholas Financial Advisers, Gemma, manager at BOD Newport and Paul Quinn said the decision was tough this year.

The three of them volunteered to not only give up their time to judge the competition, but have also sponsored this year’s competition.

They then selected a winner from each category and an overall winner who will switch on the town's Christmas lights on Friday, November 26.

In the Over 3's, nursery, reception and year 1 category, the winner was James C from Newport Infant School.

For the Years 2 and 3 category, the winner was Dalton R from Newport Junior School.

And for the Years 4, 5 and 6 and overall winner, Aston S from Newport Junior School took the title.