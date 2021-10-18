Newport man donates 20 kilograms to food bank after weight loss following mini stroke

Alex Ash, with staff at Newport's food bank

Alex Ash, from Lilleshall, felt so moved by his great accomplishment of losing three stone in just three months that he wanted to give something back to the community.

Alex, who regularly volunteers in Newport's Oxfam shop and does lots of fundraising in his spare time, said having the mini-stroke in May this year changed his perspective.

"I am a big fella – well not as much anymore," Alex said. "In May this year I had a mini-stroke. I am a visually impaired person as well.

"It was my fault because I wasn't taking my diabetic medication, and my blood sugar went all to pot. So I took it upon myself and put myself on a strict diet of 1,000 to 1,5000 calories a day and didn't eat sugary foods.

"Consequently I have lost three stone since June 11. I was 22 stone four, now I'm just over 19 stone three. I have decided because I think that's a mammoth amount of weight to lose in a short amount of time, I want to convert the weight I've lost into donations for the Newport Foodbank."

On Friday last week, Alex visited the food bank and donated 20 kilograms worth of food to help other people in need.

He added: "I have done it all off my own back, because I just thought it would be nice to give something back.

"I also did a sponsored walk from Stafford to Newport in September which took me just under six and a half hours. That is with rests as well, so I felt proud of my result, and I raised £537 for the Newport X-ray Appeal and the Navy Club.