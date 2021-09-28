Newport Food Frenzy is full of flavour for the town's first large scale event in 18 months

Thomas Medlicott 5, gets stuck in at Newport Food Frenzy

The market town's streets were lined with stall holders, traders and top chefs coming out to do demonstrations for the annual Newport Food Frenzy.

It was one of the first large scale events in the town since the Covid-19 pandemic meant many had to be cancelled or postponed.

Newport Country Market stall and L-R: Sally Pritchard, Ruth Blackburn and Lucy Giles at Newport Food Frenzy

Gwyneth Jackson (Newtown) from Cheshire Pie co, chats to Eileen Bayliss and Selina Bayliss from Hodnet at Newport Food Frenzy

Newport Town Team were the organisers behind the popular event. Mike Atherton from the group said it was a fantastic day and the whole community got involved.

"There is a small group of us from the Newport Town Team, a group of volunteers whose aims and objectives are to sustain and improve Newport town centre," Mike said.

"We do a whole host of things to support businesses and the food frenzy is one of them.

"As an event our intention is to use regional producers to attract visitors – our own residents as well as friends and family – into the town.

Martin Vickers from Halfpenny Green Vineyards at Newport Food Frenzy

Checking out the pork scratchings is John Kelly, and Terry Parks from Gnosall is the man who runs the Willow Cottage stall

"We want them to have a great day but also showcase what we have to offer.

"The community really enjoyed it because it was the first large scale event in the town since Covid. It's historically popular and we had about 50 traders in total this year so it was great."

The event was financially supported by Newport Town Council and Newport Regeneration Partnership, and Newport Rotary Lite helped organise and provide street closure marshals.

From Frank & Co is Mervin Lewis from Wolverhampton, watched on by Brian Seddon from Woodseaves

L-R: Darren Morgan, Mayor of Newport Lyn Fowler, and chef Nigel Brown

Newport's mayor, Councillor Lyn Fowler attended the day and formally opened the show.

Mike added: "There was a huge street market with more than 50 stalls, a marquee and catering theatre for food competitions, Shrewsbury Morris dancers and excellent weather.

"There was a big community turnout and a great atmosphere throughout the event – many traders sold out of stock and all reported a very good day.

Shrewsbury Morris Dancers with Newport's mayor

Newport Rotary Lite

"Our longer-term aim is to bring many of our visitors back into Newport to shop more regularly and sustain Newport town centre.

"The marquee saw the brilliant master butcher Darren Morgan from Morgan's Country Butchers at Water's Upton render a pig carcass and Wild Shropshire chef James Sherwin create a gourmet pork dinner.