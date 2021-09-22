Royal British Legion branch celebrates organisation's 100th anniversary

Happy 100th birthday to British Legion

A weekend of events were held in Newport to mark the occasion, including a stall in the town centre and a church service.

And as the warm September rolled on, strawberries and cream were also on offer att an afternoon tea at the RBL club in Audley Road.

"We had great support at our celebrations," said Ann Whitfield, who holds the key post of Poppy Appeal organiser in the town as well as standard bearer and women’s section secretary.

"I would like to thank all concerned who were involved one way or another for their support.

"We raised a total of £740.00 for the Poppy Appeal, handed out information about the Royal British Legion also had some amazing conversations with passers by about their lives in the Armed Forces."

The Rev Merry Smith lead a service at St Nicholas Church on Sunday.

And civic dignitaries too were also present, including town mayor, Lynn Fowler, and town clerk, Sheila Atkinson.