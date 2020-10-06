Ben hits the right note for Shropshire Music Trust

Conductor Ben Gernon Ben as a young tuba player

Ben has risen from a seven year old tuba player with the Newport Junior Town band to become one of the UK's top conductors.

The Music Room is a new, 12-episode digital project by the Trust.

The series has been funded by Arts Council of England emergency Covid funds and is supported by Shropshire Council.

In Episode Zoe Beyers talks to Ben Gernon, the youngest ever Principal Guest Conductor of the BBC Philharmonic Orchestra.

He was appointed in 2017 part of his rise from student to one of the brightest lights of the young generation of conductors.

His interest in music began at about the age of seven when his father who conducted a brass band in Newport, was missing a tuba player and Ben stepped up.

His love of music flourished at Adams' Grammar School, and he started conducting, working with the school orchestra from the age of 15. Ben then studied music at Guildhall School of Music and Drama.

He has worked with major orchestras such as the Hallé, Los Angeles Philharmonic , BBC Symphony, Czech Philharmonic and also in opera with companies such as English National Opera, Glyndebourne Touring and Stuttgart Opera.