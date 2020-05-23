Newport Masons help food bank with £1,000 donation

Newport Foodbank got a boost from Audley Lodge, based at the Masonic Hall in Wellington Road.

The money was made up of £500 from Newport's Masons and a matching sum from the county's Masonic Charitable Association.

The lodge secretary, Mark Yates, even put in a shift helping the food bank's volunteers during the hectic lockdown period.

He said: “Charitable giving is the cornerstone of what Freemasonry is all about and it is fantastic that we are able to help out our local community.”

Newport Foodbank has already delivered 126 food parcels which have fed 143 adults and 66 children. Its parcels contain seven days' worth of breakfast, lunch and dinner.

Anyone vulnerable who could benefit can call 01952 811734 on Tuesday mornings, or mayor Peter Scott on 07929 377549 if in genuine need.

Audley Lodge was established in Newport in 1881 and its 36 members meet at the Masonic Hall in Wellington Road.