Newport Air Cadets given £250 for Duke of Edinburgh equipment

The 256 Chetwynd Aid Cadets were given the money by Waitrose, and will use it to help those youngsters taking their Bronze and Silver Duke of Edinburgh award in 2020.

Shaun Farge, chairman of the group's civilian committee, said: "We are definitely pleased to receive the money.

"I am part of the civilian committee that looks after the funds for the Squadron and we are always looking for grants & donations to help with our fundraising for the Cadets.

"All of the money raised by our committee, is spent on the cadets at the Squadron, giving them access to a whole range of activities, that they otherwise wouldn’t be able to take part in.

"The squadron is very well supported and we are currently parading over 35 Cadets – but we are always looking for new potential cadets to come and get involved."

The cadets meet on Monday and Thursday from 7pm until 9pm. They meet at The Lodge in Chetwynd Deer Park in Newport.

It is open to those aged 13 to 20, and suits those interested in flying and gliding, sports, field craft, drill, shooting, adventure training, Duke of Edinburgh, academic training, annual camps, first aid, BTEC and more. The group is also looking for staff members to get involved.

Contact oc.265@aircadets.org for more information.