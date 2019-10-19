Menu

Two people cut free after Newport crash

By Nick Humphreys | Newport | News | Published: | Last Updated:

Two people had to be cut free after a two-car crash in Newport in the early hours of this morning.

The collision happened shortly before 2am on the B5062 Tibberton Crossroads.

Three fire appliances from Newport and Wellington were sent to the scene and an operations officer was in attendance.

Crews used cutters and spreaders to release the casualties. The extent of their injuries is not known.

The ambulance service were also in attendance.

