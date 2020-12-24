The incident happened at the play area off Madeley roundabout at around 4.45pm yesterday. Nobody was hurt.
Similar incidents of teens getting trapped in baby swings have happened up and down the country following a craze on the TikTok app.
Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "At 4.47pm we received a call. One fire appliance was mobilised from Tweedale.
"Crews attended and released one teenager from a child swing."
In August this year, youths were criticised for "irresponsible" behaviour after fire crews had to rescue a teenage girl from a swing from the Moston Road/Meadow Farm Drive play area in Shrewsbury. The town council had to pay to replace the damaged swing.