The incident happened at the play area off Madeley roundabout at around 4.45pm yesterday. Nobody was hurt.

Similar incidents of teens getting trapped in baby swings have happened up and down the country following a craze on the TikTok app.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "At 4.47pm we received a call. One fire appliance was mobilised from Tweedale.

"Crews attended and released one teenager from a child swing."