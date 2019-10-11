Telford Post Office branch set to close with shopkeepers invited to step in

Post Office external affairs manager Richard Hall said: “The operator for Madeley Post Office has recently resigned and the premises, which we do not own, will be withdrawn for Post Office next October.

“The shop where the post office is based is also closing.

“We understand how important a post office is to a community and we are committed to providing a post office in the area. We are looking at ways to provide Post Office services.

“Any retailer interested in incorporating a Post Office in their premises should email ND.enquiries@postoffice.co.uk or 0333 345 5560, then select option two. The vacancy will soon be advertised on www.runapostoffice.co.uk.”

A petition was launched this week, entitled ‘Save Madeley Post Office’, and has attracted more than 300 signatures. To view the petition see bit.ly/311BrGr

June Campbell who is behind the petition wrote: "Join our fight and sign now to make clear to Post Office management, our local councils, and our MP that we want to keep our local branch."