Police issue guidance and step up patrols in Telford following 'incident'

Malinsgate Police Station in central Telford

West Mercia Police has not announced the nature of the incident in Hadley on Thursday but moved to reassure the community that "there is nothing to be concerned about".

PCSO Alex Pittam of the Hadley & Leegomery Safer Neighbourhood Team said: "Following an incident that took place in Hadley this morning the Safer Neighbourhood Team will be conducting extra patrols over the next few days.

"There is nothing to be concerned about so if you see any of the team out in the area come and have a chat."