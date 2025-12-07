Much Wenlock Road, in Buildwas, is to be subject of a daytime closure between 9am and 4.30pm today (Monday, December 8, 2025) and tomorrow.

Drivers will be diverted via Buildwas Road, Station Road, Harley Road, Harley Bridge, Shrewsbury Road, Victoria Road, Smithfield Road, New Road, Sheinton Street, The Crescent and Farley Road.

