The collision happened at Jackfield Bridge on Friday night (August 15). No-one was trapped in either of the vehicles.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) spokesman said: “At 10.24pm SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting that a road traffic collision had taken place in Ironbridge involving two vehicles.

“Crews made vehicles safe. No persons trapped.”

The crash on August 15 happened at the Jackfield Bridge. Photo: Google

One fire engine was sent to the scene from Telford Central.

The West Midlands Ambulance Service has been contacted for an update.