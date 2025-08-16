Firefighters called to two-vehicle crash at Jackfield Bridge in the Ironbridge Gorge
Emergency crews were called to a two-vehicle crash near a bridge over the River Severn.
Published
The collision happened at Jackfield Bridge on Friday night (August 15). No-one was trapped in either of the vehicles.
A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) spokesman said: “At 10.24pm SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting that a road traffic collision had taken place in Ironbridge involving two vehicles.
“Crews made vehicles safe. No persons trapped.”
One fire engine was sent to the scene from Telford Central.
The West Midlands Ambulance Service has been contacted for an update.