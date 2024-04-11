Public meeting to take place over homes plan for historic foundry

Shropshire Homes wants to build around 100 homes on the former Coalbrookdale Works, on Wellington Road, in Ironbridge.

The application was submitted back in 2021, but Telford & Wrekin Council has been unable to decide whether to approve, or reject the proposal.

Shropshire Homes has now asked for the scheme to be determined by a planning inspector on the grounds of 'non-determination' – where an applicant believes a council has taken too long to take a decision.

The major factor in the delay over the decision has been concerns raised by Icomos, a body which makes recommendations to Unesco over World Heritage Sites (WHS).

The government wrote to Telford & Wrekin Council to urge it to address those concerns, over fears that not doing could lead to Icomos recommending the removal of Ironbridge's WHS status – or placing it on the 'at risk' register.

Now a meeting will take place at Coalbrookdale Community Centre for the public to find out more about the situation with the application – and put forward their own views.

It will take place at 2pm on Saturday.

The meeting has been organised by Telford & Wrekin borough Councillor Carolyn Healy, Maureen Bragg – a parish councillor, and Marion Blockley, who is chair of the Ironbridge Gorge World Heritage Site Steering Group.

A post on social media inviting the public to attend stated: "Shropshire Homes have appealed the planning application on the grounds of non-determination by the local planning authority. A Planning Inspector will now make the decision.

"The views of the local community need to be heard by the Planning Inspector. Please come along to share your views on the proposals and what elements you find unacceptable so that we can make a case for the hearing."