First glimpse of housing plans for former power station site

Taylor Wimpey held a drop-in session at Coalbrookdale Community Centre for people to find out about its plans to build 202 new homes on part of the former Ironbridge Power Station.

The site is set to be redeveloped as what will effectively be a new community called Benthall Grange – with around 1,000 homes eventually planned for the area.

The Taylor Wimpey proposals, which form just one phase of the development, would be called 'Tower Woods' and will include five per cent 'affordable housing'.

Jan Chapman said it was important to make sure the residents of the new development have access to GPs – and don't put further strain on existing facilities.

The power station, which provided electricity from 1969, ceased operation in November 2015.

Its four landmark cooling towers were demolished in December 2019.

A number of residents attended the meeting to get a glimpse at the proposals, and voice their thoughts about the site.