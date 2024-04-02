Concerns housing plan could make worries over World Heritage status a reality

Last week Shropshire Homes confirmed its move to push for a planning inspector to make a decision over its proposal to build 101 homes on the former Coalbrookdale Works, on Wellington Road.

The site, which was most recently home to Aga but is now abandoned and derelict, has a 300-year history of industrial work in the gorge.

The Shropshire Homes move comes because it claims Telford & Wrekin Council has taken too long to decide on the proposal – and means a hugely important decision has now been taken out of local hands, and will come from a government-appointed planning inspector instead.

The application, which was originally submitted in 2021, has proved controversial because of concerns raised by ICOMOS – the body which advises UNESCO on World Heritage Sites.