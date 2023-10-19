Photo from 1933 of a class at Buildwas Primary School

One ex-pupil of Buildwas Primary Academy (then Buildwas Primary School), Joyce Mitchell, was scrolling through her Facebook feed when she caught sight of some familiar faces.

There, staring back at her from the screen, were three uncles and one aunt when they were children in the late 1930s.

Memories of her time at the primary school – where she joined as a four-year-old in 1947 – came flooding back.

She got in touch with staff at Buildwas Academy – and became the first ex-pupil to go back to the school to share the story of her life with the school’s current pupils.

About 60 pupils listened-in at a full school assembly as she told tales of how different the school was, and how she went on to become a school administrator herself during her working career.

Buildwas Primary School today

Headteacher Jason Millington found the photographs in his office and a post was later published on Facebook to see if anyone knew anything about them.

It is part of a push by the school to re-establish connections with former pupils in the hope they will come into school to share their stories and hopefully inspire youngsters.

Commenting on the assembly, Mr Millington said: “We had the assembly in our school hall, which is the one original part of the school left that dates back to when it opened in 1855.

“Joyce told the pupils how that small hall used to be the entire school, and how it was divided up to form different classrooms. That was quite something for the pupils to get their heads around.

“We posted these two photographs on our Facebook page and a number of local groups to find out more, and we’ve had an amazing response.

“We just want to hear from more people who used to come to the school. We want to reconnect with ex-pupils and find out what they have been doing since leaving Buildwas – it is all helping us to rebuild links with the local community.

“We’ve had lots of reaction so far – people have responded from far and wide, including as far afield as London.”

Photo from 1958 of a class at Buildwas Primary School

Mrs Marshall was the first to visit – and cyber-security worker Megan Dawes spoke from her London home via Microsoft Teams to explain what she has been up to and what her work entails.

The school is having an open morning from 10.30am until 12.30pm on Saturday, October 21 and all are welcome.

To contact the school, call 01952 387827 or email admin.buildwas@taw.org.uk.