Ironbridge Gorge ranked among UK's best places to visit by consumer magazine

The Iron Bridge that gives Ironbridge its name is popular with tourists

The UNESCO World Heritage Site earned a place in the magazine's leaderboard, which ranked the best inland towns and villages in the UK from survey results.

Ironbridge Gorge was ranked a tied fifth place in the UK, sharing its position with Melrose in Scotland.

"This remarkable achievement reflects the dedication and hard work of the community, the council, and local businesses in preserving, enhancing, and celebrating the area of Ironbridge Gorge and its unique cultural and natural heritage," said Councillor Eileen Callear, Telford & Wrekin Council's Cabinet Member for Education, Employment, and Visitor Economy.

The survey, which polled over 9,000 holidaymakers, rated destinations across seven categories, including scenery, food and drink, peace and quiet, tourist attractions, and value for money.

The Ironbridge Gorge showcased its remarkable appeal, standing alongside other exceptional destinations in the UK. Wells in Somerset secured the top spot, followed by Avebury in Wiltshire, and Corfe Castle and Port Sunlight jointly in third place.

"To celebrate this prestigious award, Visit Telford, the tourism management organisation for the area, is inviting visitors and residents alike to find out what makes Ironbridge one of the Best in the UK and to come and enjoy the Gorge this autumn and show their love for this gem of the UK and support the businesses that make it such a great place to visit and live in," added Councillor Eileen Callear.

The Ironbridge Gorge welcomes over 1.5 million national and international visitors each year.