Fire crews were called on Monday morning

The tipper lorry, carrying sand, rolled over on Calcutts Road in Jackfield at 7.15am.

Firefighters were mobilised from Telford Central and Tweedale stations to the incident, where crews made the vehicle safe.

The fire service stop message was sent to fire control 24 minutes later.

No injuries have been reported so far, however West Midlands Ambulance Service has been contacted.