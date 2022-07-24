Plans to continue restoration of historic building which is last of its type in England

The last Coracle Shed in England is in Ironbridge

Telford & Wrekin Council’s planning department has received an application for work at the Coracle Shed at Severnside in Ironbridge.

The shed, built over 100 years ago, had fallen into disrepair, but has been restored by the Ironbridge Coracle Trust as a museum and now shows it how it would have been.

The latest application is to reinstate the historic slipway from the she to the river.

If approved work would also take place to reprofile the silt on the bank and to replace any missing bricks with like for like.

A new wooden post and chain hand rail would also be put in to enable access to and from the River Severn. The council’s planning officers will also be asked to look at another Ironbridge proposal, to convert 32B High Street for use as a bed and breakfast.

Meanwhile, a former nursery and surrounding land could become housing if plans are approved.

An application to the council asks for permission to convert existing buildings at the former Abacus Day Nursery, on the Main Road, Ketley Bank, into homes, and to build another 20 new homes.

Shropshire Council meanwhile will be asked to consider a proposal for an “intensive dairy complex”.

The application from Roger Parry and Partners on behalf of Llanforda Estate, is for Trefarclawdd Farm,Trefarclawdd, Oswestry.

The proposal, which is part retrospective, includes the construction of a new intensive dairy complex – including an access from the road, as well as wider area surface water drainage and landscaping.

The council will also be looking at a proposal to put solar panels on the roof of a stable, along with an air source heat pump. The plans are for Little Hobarris near Bucknell.