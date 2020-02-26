Emergency services prepare for 'worst case scenario' in Ironbridge as residents of two properties refuse to evacuate

All but two properties behind the barriers have now been evacuated and a police chief has warned that any rescue of those refusing to leave their homes would be complex and dangerous for both them and the emergency services.

Telford and Wrekin council leaders Shaun Davies says it seem inevitable now that the barriers will give way pic.twitter.com/KlrRIzNzvA — SueAustin_Star (@SueAustin_Star) February 26, 2020

Although the blue temporary barrier continues to hold back the thousands of tonnes of water pouring through the gorge in the River Severn, signs that its has buckled and shifted in several places can be seen clearly.

Chris Bainger from the Environment Agency speaking at the incident headquarters by the famous Iron Bridge said the agency was keeping the situation "under as much control as we can" but is preparing for "the worst case scenario" – water getting under the barrier's membrane.

Chief superintendent Tom Harding says all but 2 properties have been evacuated from behind the barriers and has warned those refusing to leaving that any rescue would be ‘complex and dangerous’ for them and the emergency services. @ShropshireStar @CSuptHarding #ironbridgeflooding pic.twitter.com/4sYgRg4QOA — SueAustin_Star (@SueAustin_Star) February 26, 2020

Pumps are currently getting rid of the water now leaking under the barrier but Mr Bainger said the Environment Agency was looking to draft in additional pumps and extra staff from other areas.

Flood barriers in Ironbridge which moved overnight due to pressure of the water

The declaration of a major incident saw police officers speak to those remaining in their properties behind the barrier.

Chief Superintendent Tom Harding said that most of the residents and business owners had now left their buildings - some reluctantly, after officers had spoken to them and explained how the situation had changed.

"We now have just two properties which the owners are refusing to leave," he said.

UPDATE: Immediate evacuation of premises in Ironbridge re: water breaching the flood barriers. Thanks to all partners and community for your help and assistance!! #Flooding pic.twitter.com/YMAAZpaZAQ — Chief Superintendent Tom Harding (@CSuptHarding) February 26, 2020

"I have informed those people that any rescue operation would be complex and dangerous, not only for themselves but for the emergency services involved. However we can not order people to leave."

The West Midlands Ambulance Service, now leading the emergency service major incident response, has brought in its hi-tech mobile command unit and its Hazardous Area Response Team members are also on site.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service is also at the scene in force, with its specialist water unit on standby.

Mr Bainger said there was currently no danger of a dramatic surge or a breach of the barrier. But he said that there was the danger that the water could breach the membrane.

Those who have now left their properties are being given emergency accommodation at The Valley Hotel in the gorge.

By Rob Smith and Sue Austin