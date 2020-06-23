Advertising
Three youths freed by firefighters after getting locked in shipping container in Telford
Three youths were freed by firefighters after getting locked in a shipping container in Telford today.
A crew from Tweedale were called to Lodge Road, Donnington, just after 5.30pm.
Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said the incident involved three youths who were locked in a shipping container.
They had to be freed by firefighters using lock-breaking equipment.
The fire service said the youths were in good health and had access to water.
