Three youths freed by firefighters after getting locked in shipping container in Telford

By Lisa O'Brien | Donnington | News | Published:

Three youths were freed by firefighters after getting locked in a shipping container in Telford today.

A crew from Tweedale were called to Lodge Road, Donnington, just after 5.30pm.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said the incident involved three youths who were locked in a shipping container.

They had to be freed by firefighters using lock-breaking equipment.

The fire service said the youths were in good health and had access to water.

