Tragic road has now reopened following A41 death

Police announced on social media that the A41 between Bloomsbury and Weston Heath was reopened at 5.20pm on Wednesday .

Officers said: "The A41 between Bloomsbury and Weston Heath has now fully re-opened.

"Thank you for your patience. Have a safe journey. This is the end of our updates on this incident."

Earlier in the day the news was broken that a man in his 20s has died and a second man has been taken to hospital after a crash on the A41.

Two cars were involved in the crash near the Bloomsbury Nursery, south of Newport, shortly before 8pm on Tuesday. A Vauxhall Astra and a silver Mercedes collided.

The Astra was alight after the crash and West Mercia Police said a man in his 20s, the driver, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A spokesperson said: "Officers attended the collision to find two vehicles involved and one of those vehicles had caught on fire.

"A man in his 20s was sadly pronounced dead at the scene."

Officers closed the road.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said: “On arrival crews discovered two cars that had been involved in a collision, one of which was alight.

“There was one patient from that car, a man. Sadly, it quickly became apparent nothing could be done to save him and he was confirmed dead at the scene.

“A second man, from the other car, was treated for injuries not believed to be serious before being taken to Princess Royal Hospital, Telford.”

The force advised drivers to find an alternative route while the road was shut.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or has dash cam footage from around the time it happened is asked to contact Sergeant Lewis Carpenter by email lewis.carpenter@westmercia.police.uk.

Alternatively, information can be shared anonymously with the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or by visiting crimestoppers-uk.org.