Man accused of exposing himself in public is remanded in custody

An man has been remanded in custody after being accused of exposing himself in Albrighton.

By Richard Williams
Published
Last updated

Keel James appeared before Kidderminster Magistrates on Thursday charged with indecent exposure following an incident in Albrighton on Wednesday, May 1.

James, aged 35, of no fixed abode, was remanded to appear before his next court appearance on May 31.

