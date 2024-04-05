Red Arrows returning for air show – with spectacular new display

The much-loved Royal Air Force Aerobatic Team, commonly referred to as the Red Arrows, will be back at the air show on Sunday, June 9.

The show will see the team performing a brand-new display as part of their 60th Diamond Season celebrations.

A capacity crowd of 55,000 people attended the Air Show in 2023 and organisers are promising more excitement in the air and on the ground for 2024.

The Red Arrows formed in 1964, and have since performed almost 5,000 shows in over 57 countries.

Celebrating their 60th ‘Diamond’ Anniversary in 2024, a new nine-aircraft show is part of plans for the milestone season.

Squadron Leader Chris Wilson said: "We’re so pleased to confirm today that the Red Arrows will be returning to Cosford this year. As a crowd favourite, the Red Arrows always thrill audiences with their jaw-dropping displays.

"Performing in their brand-new livery for 2024, the Red Arrows’ display routine will feature manoeuvres not seen for a generation.

"It’s exciting that the display team will be back as a nine-ship display this year, performing the Red Arrows’ trademark Diamond Nine formation in their diamond year, bringing back an iconic shape not seen since 2021.

"We can’t wait for audiences to experience this very special display and we’re looking forward to welcoming the Red Arrows’ to Cosford again this year."

Tickets for the RAF Cosford Air Show are now on sale and can be purchased at www.CosfordAirShow.co.uk/Tickets