Watch: Villagers gather in rain to protest plans to build 800 'necessary' homes
Villagers have staged a protest outside a community hall where a developer is consulting with residents on plans to build 800 homes in the parish.
Boningale Homes wants to build a housing between Newhouse Lane, Holyhead Road and Cross Road in Albrighton, that will also include a new secondary school and a care home.
The proposal will see nearly the entire housing estate built on what is currently green belt.
Boningale Homes has said the proposals were “in the early stages” and they were seeking “valuable input from the community”.