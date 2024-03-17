Excellent food and warm welcome from pub which keeps things fresh

The Shrewsbury Arms has become a multi-purpose pub, forming a place to go and have a drink with friends, a place to be on a night out and also a place to get your taste buds into something tasty.

Built in the 1600s, the pub is based on the edge of the village opposite St Mary Magdelene church and is easy to spot from any direction with an exterior of brick and timber which show the history in the building.

Inside, the pub is a large and spacious place with modern decorations all around, from glass chandeliers to panelled wooden flooring and a stone effect fireplace.

The restaurant area is even more elaborate, with patterned seating and big tables, as well as a large piano and an arched entrance way.

The Shrewsbury Arms has undergone many changes over the years, with current owner Katie Hughes having run the pub with her husband for around 11 years and turned the pub into the modern place it has become.

She said: "Years ago, back in the 1960s, it was very much a locals and RAF pub, because of the proximity to the RAF base and even had a skittles alley at the back, which is now the back of the restaurant.

"When my husband and I took over the pub in January 2013, it had seen better days and really was a bit of a shell, so we decided to do it up to get it open as quickly as we could, which took about eight weeks of hard work.

The owners have done a lot of work to keep the place modern and fresh

"We started with a pub where the structure was there, but we made it our own by putting down the carpet, curtains and other things and while it took us a while to work out who our market was, we've been adopted by the locals.

Ms Hughes said the locals had had a lot of input into making it the pub it has become and said that input had helped transform it into the pub it now was.

She said: "It's always been part of the village and had stood empty for a long time, so the locals said there were crying out for someone to do something with it.

Customers can expect a warm and cosy welcome

"For the village, it's the place that you might start or finish your night at, being on the edge of the village, so it's become a part of the place and what people tend to do.

"We're also one of the few pubs that will serve food all day, every day and I think that's an attraction for people as they know they'll be fed and always know they can get a decent pint."

Ms Hughes said the food was probably the biggest reason for the popularity of the pub, with social media helping to put the word out and bringing in people from as far as Birmingham, Dudley and Kidderminster to have a meal at the pub.

The owners have done a lot of work to keep the place modern and fresh

She said that the menu had changed over time due to changing habits, but had always been a popular part of the pub.

She said: "We have massively changed what we do as, when we first started, it was kind of like fine dining, but we have a more formal menu now and, over time, I think we've recognised what people want.

"I've noticed a big trend at the moment for sharing food, with people loving sharing platters and picky bits, plus we have a huge following for our fixed price lunch, which is from Monday to Friday from 12pm to 5pm and we have our main menu available with certain dishes on there that are included in the deal.

"I think that helps as people feel like they are getting value for money."

The dining area is elaborate, yet welcoming and homely

In terms of drinks, the pub offers the standard types of ales, lagers, ciders and stouts, as well as a changing list of spirits and a full menu of cocktails, with the drinks changing depending on demand and customer feedback.

Ms Hughes said that customer feedback was what made the pub special as she said it helped people feel like they were listened to.

She said: "You'll always get an honest opinion from the locals and if they think we need to spend money on the place or get new furniture and a new carpet, they'll tell us and we'll always listen to them.

"We will always try to reinvent the business and we will keep things different as we change our menu a few times a year because people will get bored with it otherwise.

"It keeps things fresh and exciting for the staff and customers and brings the enthusiasm for everyone."